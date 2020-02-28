Polish opposition is trying to use coronavirus for its political goals

Poland’s opposition is attempting to discredit the government over its actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by publishing claims that the government is attempting to make people pay €115 for coronavirus testing.

But it soon turned out that the information was based on a decision taken by a hospital that is owned and run by actual opposition parties who control the regional authority in Warsaw.

Ruling party Law and Justice (PiS0 MPs were quick to point out that no hospital had a right to impose charges for such tests.

The Polish Health Minister said he would not agree to any such commercial practices and that tests would be run on people who need to be tested and should not be sold to individuals on demand.

PiS MEP Adam Bielan, who is also President Andrzej Duda’s presidential campaign spokesman, criticized opposition politicians who were trying to discredit the government’s preparations to handle the virus should it arrive in Poland.

Bielan said that “using the emergency during the election campaign was below the belt”.

Government officials insist that preparations for any epidemic has been conducted well in advance. The government says that Polish citizens should remain calm but also ensure they take the proper precautions.