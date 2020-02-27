Minister Czaputowicz will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrád Group and the Western Balkans Group in Prague

Minister Czaputowicz will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrád Group and the Western Balkan countries. Organised by the Czech presidency of the Visegrád Group, the event will be attended by representatives of Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, as well as by Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the European Commission’s recent statement on the revised enlargement methodology and to coordinate positions on the EU’s enlargement ahead of the March meetings of the General Affairs Council and the European Council.