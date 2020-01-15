The Polish government approved a bill to open the Polish passenger rail market

The Polish government has adopted a draft law which aims to open the country’s passenger rail service to competing companies from other EU states.

The bill, which has been developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, amends existing legislation on rail transport and will harmonise the rules in line with EU law.

The Government Information Centre stated that the new law will increase the transparency of financial flows as well as the effectiveness of sharing infrastructure by the introduction of negotiating fees on access to rail infrastructure.

The head of the Office of Rail Transport (UTK) will be strengthened as he will gain the power to request information from management companies on missing rail infrastructure as well as a supervising role in negotiations on fees for access to infrastructure.

The government hopes that the new law will contribute to rail traffic taking market shares from road transport, including both cargo and passenger traffic.