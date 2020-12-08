Number of COVID cases in Poland is above 1 750 000

The number of Poland's confirmed coronavirus infections has grown since Monday by 8,312 new cases and reached 1,760,180, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday morning.

Another 411 people have died, bringing the death toll to 20,592.

The health ministry also reported that 19,917 people with confirmed coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 237,786 are under quarantine, 12,050 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 738,845 people have recovered.

Since the virus first hit the country in March, Poland has introduced a number of measures to counter its spread.

On November 7, the government introduced new restrictions on retail, entertainment, schooling and hotels. Shopping centres were allowed to reopen on November 28 but restaurants, fitness clubs, cinemas and theatres have to remain closed at least until December 27.