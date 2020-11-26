Poland confirms 16,687 new coronavirus cases, 580 more deaths

Poland on Thursday reported 16,687 new coronavirus infections and 580 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 941,112 and fatalities to 15,568.

Of the new cases confirmed by public health officials on Thursday, 1,824 were in the southern coal mining region of Silesia.

Meanwhile, 1,785 new infections were reported in the central region of Mazowieckie, which contains the national capital Warsaw.

The western province of Wielkopolskie, which is home to the major city of Poznań, had the third-highest number of new infections confirmed by officials on Thursday, at 1,668.

The latest deaths in Poland’s coronavirus outbreak are 502 people with pre-existing medical conditions and 78 who died directly because of COVID-19, the Polish health ministry said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Poland confirmed 15,362 fresh COVID-19 infections and a record 674 new deaths linked to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Poland’s public health authorities reported 540 deaths and 10,139 new coronavirus infections nationwide, compared with 156 deaths and 15,002 fresh cases a day earlier.

On Saturday, November 7, the Polish health ministry reported a record 27,875 new single-day cases, the most since the pandemic hit the country in early March.

21,636 in hospitals, 338,190 quarantined

The health ministry announced on Thursday morning that 21,636 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals nationwide, 2,109 of them on ventilators, with a further 338,190 people quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure, and 16,753 under epidemiological supervision.

Meanwhile, 494,869 people have now recovered from COVID-19 throughout the country, including 25,342 over the last 24 hours, the health ministry also said.