Poland blocks website spreading ‘terrorist propaganda’

Polish security services have blocked a website spreading Islamic State “terrorist propaganda”, an official said on Wednesday.

Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for Poland’s security services chief, said: “The website, publishing in Arabic, made it possible to post radical material including from a weekly, radio station and publishing house run by IS.”

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) had blocked the website, he added.

Żaryn said that “activities aimed at identifying people involved in the functioning of the website are underway.”

The website was registered on a Polish domain, Żaryn said.

“This is not the first website whose content is part of the spread of terrorist propaganda” and which has been identified by the ABW, he added.