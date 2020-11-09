Insurers will finance an additional call center of the main sanitary department

Eighteen insurance companies operating in Poland will finance an additional call centre for the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate to help the organisation cope with the huge number of calls it receives due to the pandemic.

The Polish Chamber of Insurance (PIU) said on Monday that the new call centre, come six months, will be operated by 100 consultants.

The inspectorate’s call centres are responsible for providing advice on coronavirus testing, quarantine and procedures, and as a result they have had to deal with a vast number of calls since the pandemic began.

In a statement the PIU said that “this is another initiative of the insurance sector, which supports people fighting against the coronavirus.”

“Our public role is to offer assistance in the most difficult life situations,” PIU President Jan Grzegorz Pradzynski was quoted as saying in the statement. “Undoubtedly, the pandemic is one of them. That is why we have been active and offering more aid than envisaged in insurance contracts. Multi-dimensional assistance is needed. The insurance sector wants to be a part of it,”

The project will be co-financed by 18 insurance companies, namely, Allianz, Aviva, Axa, Compensa, Credit Agricole Ubezpieczenia, Ergo Hestia, Generali, InterRisk, MetLife, PKO Ubezpieczenia, PZU Group, Saltus, TUW TUW, Uniqa, Unum, Vienna Life, Warta and Wiener.