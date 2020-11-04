Poznan scientists have developed a test for coronavirus with 99% efficiency

A fast genetic coronavirus test, developed and made in Poland, which is 99-percent effective has become available on the market.

Developed at the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) in Poznań, the MediPAN-2G+ FAST COVID test will now be rolled out to help in the fight against the pandemic.

PAN’s Bio-organic Chemistry Institute worked on the test in collaboration with four pharmaceutical companies: Medicofarma, Polpharma, Future Synthesis and A&A Biotechnology.

The test detects two specific genes of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Its developers said that the test’s effectiveness is above 99 percent, and that this has been confirmed in several independent laboratories. It is also one of the fastest coronavirus tests currently available.

Professor Marek Figlerowicz, director of the Institute of Bio-organic Chemistry said: “We knew that we had the knowledge, competences and technical background to develop a product that would match or exceed the quality of tests available on the market.

“However, during the preliminary work, we realized that we lacked a partner who could help bring the product to the market.

“Today, we can say with certainty that if it were not for the production facilities and business skills of Polish companies, the test verification process would have taken much longer.”

Work on the test was launched in March during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its developers told PAP on Tuesday that it is one of the fastest and most sensitive coronavirus tests to date.

They also said that its availability may free Poland from the necessity to import foreign-made coronavirus tests.