The kind-hearted innkeeper opens his doors to the homeless for the winter

With winter approaching and the coronavirus making people less likely to travel, a hotel in Kraków is offering homeless people a place to stay during the coldest months of the year.

Entitled “A roof over one’s head for 1 złoty” – the equivalent of around 0.20 euros, the fee will cover one month’s stay at the Pergamin Old Town Apartments in Kraków.

The initiative comes as travel restrictions and health concerns have discouraged many people from travelling.

Located at 10 Świętej Gertrudy Street, the hotel is right beside the Planty Park that encircles the Old Town.

Announcing the initiative on Facebook, the hotel’s owner Przemek Greniewicz wrote: “We must help each other in these difficult times and, having places, we want to help those who need it the most!”

The hotel is accepting applications from people who want to stay there until 15 November. Successful applicants will be informed by 20 November.

The rooms will be made available for the whole winter, from December until March. The offer is only available to homeless people and those in need. The condition is that they behave appropriately and respecting the rules of the hotel.

In Poland, the second wave of the pandemic in Europe this autumn has resulted in a drop in the number of hotel reservations.

The latest restrictions in the country allow hotels to operate, but they have to stick to sanitary rules.