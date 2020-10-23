Poland reports highest daily number of 13,632 coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland has increased since Thursday by 13,632 new infections, a new daily record, and reached 228,318, the Ministry of Health said on Friday morning. Another 153 persons have died, bringing the death toll to 4,172.

The Health Ministry also reported earlier on Friday that 10,788 people with confirmed coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 398,851 are under quarantine, 52,753 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 105,092 people have recovered.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue. It is suspected that coronavirus infection, which can lead to life-threatening pneumonia, first occurred in China at the end of 2019 at a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported on March 4.

On March 20, Poland introduced a state of epidemic. On March 31, the government announced further restrictions on the movement of people. Some of the restrictions were lifted on April 20 with further easing introduced gradually throughout May and June. Since August, Poland has been introducing tougher sanitary restrictions for counties with growing infection figures. On October 10, the entire country was designated as a ‘yellow-zone’ subject to renewed restrictions. Currently, over 150 counties, including 11 large cities, are in the red zone where authorities have introduced an increased sanitary regime.