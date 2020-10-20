The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Poland reached 192,539

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland has increased since Monday by 9,291 new infections, and reached 192,539, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday morning. Another 106 persons have died, bringing the death toll to 3,721.

The Health Ministry also reported earlier on Monday that 8,962 people with confirmed coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 289 447 are under quarantine, 44,675 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 95,956 people have recovered.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue. It is suspected that coronavirus infection, which can lead to life-threatening pneumonia, first occurred in China at the end of 2019 at a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported on March 4.

On March 20, Poland introduced a state of epidemic. On March 31, the government announced further restrictions on the movement of people. Some of the restrictions were lifted on April 20 with further easing introduced gradually throughout May and June. Since August, Poland has been introducing tougher sanitary restrictions for counties with growing infection figures. On October 10, the entire country was designated as a ‘yellow-zone’ subject to renewed restrictions. Currently, over 150 counties, including 11 large cities, are in the red zone where authorities have introduced an increased sanitary regime.