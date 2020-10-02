President Andrzej Duda wished US presidential couple a speedy recovery

Polish President Andrzej Duda has wished the US presidential couple a quick recovery from the coronavirus infection and stated that Poland and the US would succeed in fighting COVID-19.

“Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19,” President Duda wrote on Twitter.

President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The US president added that he and Mrs. Trump were under quarantine. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties ‘without disruption’ while recovering.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” President Trump tweeted on Friday. “We will get through this TOGETHER!,” he added.