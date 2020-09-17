US Ambassador paid tribute to the Polish soldiers who fought against the Soviet invaders during the Second World War

US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher paid tribute on Thursday to Polish soldiers fighting against the Red Army on September 17, 1939, as Poland marked 81 years since the Soviet invasion.

“81 years ago today, the Soviets treacherously attacked Poland, breaking the non-aggression pact. We honor the bravery and heroism of Polish soldiers who valiantly fought to defend their homeland and freedom from Russian invaders,” Mosbacher wrote on Twittter.

On September 17, 1939, Soviet troops invaded Poland following a secret agreement with the German Third Reich which called for dividing up Poland’s territory between the two totalitarian states. Following the invasion, more than 200,000 Polish soldiers were captured by the Soviets, who later executed thousands of prisoners of war. Mass deportations of the civilian population followed, with up to 1.5 million Poles transported into the Soviet interior, mainly to Siberia.