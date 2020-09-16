Aselle Tasmagambetova awarded by Semey mayor for longtime charity work in the city

Aselle Tasmagambetova, the president and one of the founders of Saby charity fund rewarded by honorary citizenship of Semey city of Kazakhstan. Diploma and insignia was handed by the mayor of Semey personally.

This title is awarded for special merits in the development of the economy, social sphere, science and culture, education and health, for active state, public and charitable activities, a significant contribution to the social and economic development of the city.

Saby fund, the oldest private charity in Kazakhstan was founded by Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenges Rakishev in 2002. It is supported by partners through donations and personal involvement of volunteers.

In January of this year, the Saby Foundation, under the direct leadership of Aselle Imangalievna Tasmagambetova and Kenges Rakishev, opened a Department of children’s emergency surgery at the Semey University hospital. The surgery is equipped with the most modern medical equipment. The total amount of funds spent on it amounted to 250 000 000 tenge (€500,000).

During the pandemic, the city’s doctors were repeatedly provided with assistance in the form of free testing for coronavirus, protective clothing and eyewear.

Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenges Rakishev also stood at the very origins of the development of the Semey transport service Invataxi. The city got two specially equipped cars for transporting disabled people free of charge.

In addition, the Saby Foundation has built 4 sports facilities in children’s social institutions in Semey. Talented children born on the land of the famous Kazakh poet Abay have repeatedly won prizes for educational projects of Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenges Rakishev.