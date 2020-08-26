Mateusz Morawiecki: government launches campaign to purchase Polish flags for municipalities

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the government will finance the purchase of masts and flags for all municipalities that sign-up to the “Under the White and Red” campaign.

“At this time 100 years ago, it was already clear that the Poles had overcome the red plague and defended the whole of Europe from the spectre of Soviet totalitarianism. For several decades the memory of this triumph was intentionally extinguished. It is our duty to cherish it, and to pass the knowledge of the Polish triumph to the next generations,” wrote the prime minister.

According to Morawiecki, “this will be achieved by actions such as the ‘Under the White and Red’ programme, the aim of which is to erect masts commemorating, among others, the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw”.

“The Polish flag belongs to everyone, it symbolises many values, including the most important ones – freedom and solidarity. Let’s be proud of it and hang it all over Poland!” the PM pointed out. He said that “to facilitate this task, the government will finance the purchase of masts and flags for all municipalities that will join the ‘Under the White and Red’ action”.

He added that the white and red flag should remind Poles of their wonderful past and inspire them to fight for a great future.

Morawiecki posted a link where the rules of the campaign can be read http://gov.pl/bialoczerwona. To take part in the campaign, municipalities must collect the appropriate number of signatures online using this service. The number of signatories needed is dependent on the number of inhabitants in a given area. The flagpole and the flag raised on it will then be installed in a central site of the municipality.

In the three municipalities with the highest percentage of signatures in relation to the number of inhabitants, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the flag-hanging ceremony.