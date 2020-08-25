McDonald’s employee crushed to death in the refrigerator

A McDonald’s worker was crushed to death when a shelf of products in a walk-in refrigerator fell on top of her.

The 31-year-old woman who has not been named was found 10 minutes later at the branch in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, southern Poland, but attempts to resuscitate her failed.

Police spokesperson Ewelina Wrzesień told PAP: “On Sunday after 2 a.m. the shift at the Ostrowiec police headquarters received information about an accident at work in a restaurant.

“In a cold room, through unexplained causes, a shelf stack of products fell on a 31-year-old worker.”

An investigation has now been launched into the circumstances of the accident and the prosecutor and National Labour Inspectorate have closed the branch while they supervise the scene.

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “We are very moved by the situation.

“We remain in constant contact with the worker’s family and the restaurant team and franchisee and are making every effort to ensure help and support in this difficult situation.

“Everyone is receiving psychological support from us.”

The restaurant chain also gave its assurance that the safety of staff and guests is a priority.

A special commission has been set up to look into the causes of the accident and the restaurant remains closed until further notice.