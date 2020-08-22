Number of affirmed coronavirus cases in Poland arrives at 61,181

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland increased by 900 since Friday and reached 61,181, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday morning. Another 13 people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,951.

The ministry also reported that 2,189 people suspected of coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 103,876 are under quarantine, 8,899 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 41,661 people have recovered.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue. It is suspected that coronavirus infection, which can lead to life-threatening pneumonia, first occurred in China at the end of 2019 at a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported on March 4.

On March 20, Poland introduced a state of epidemic. On March 31, the government announced further restrictions on the movement of people. Some of the restrictions were lifted on April 20 with further easing introduced gradually throughout May and June. In early August, Poland announced the reinstatement of tougher sanitary restrictions for 19 counties, as infections hit new records there.