The policeman hero died after rescuing a drowning child

A policeman has died after saving the life of a drowning girl.

Sergeant Marcin Szpyruk was on holiday with his family in the coastal resort of Sztutowo when he spotted the 12-year-old floundering in the water.

Without thinking, the 32-year-old officer ran into the sea where, battling against strong waves and currents he managed to get the girl to safety.

But horrified onlookers then saw the married dad of one dragged under the water.

Rushing to his aid, the sunbathers formed a chain of life and managed to drag the unconscious police officer out of the water, but attempts to resuscitate him failed.

This morning the prime minister posted a heartfelt message on social media.

PM Mateusz Morawiecki said: “Yesterday, a young policeman from Mińsk Mazowiecki died on the Baltic coast, in Sztutowo.

“This story shocked me, because senior sergeant Marcin Szpyruk was there on vacation, he was resting from the hardships of the service, but when he saw the drowning child, he immediately jumped to help.

“He saved the life of a defenseless child, but unfortunately lost his own.”

He added that he had granted the policeman’s family a special pension.

Sergeant Szpyruk leaves behind a wife and 15-month-old child.