We are proud of health workers – Mateusz Morawiecki in Facebook

“We are proud of the sacrifice made by doctors and health service staff during the coronavirus pandemic,” PM Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that “at the same time, we have been allocating record-high funds to support them.”

The PM’s statement has been accompanied by a quote from his earlier declaration, in which he expressed his wish “to make the Polish medical sector our trademark of the 21st century.”

He underlined that he wanted the Polish people to be proud of the Polish medical sector, “just like today we are proud of the sacrifice and achievements of our doctors and medical staff.”

“During the time of the crisis, Poland has been spending over PLN 100 billion (EUR 22.7 billion) on the health service sector,” he was quoted as saying.