Poles are negative about opening schools without masks – research

Fifty-one percent of Poles negatively assess the government’s decision to reopen schools on September 1, whereas 80 percent support the introduction of penalties for not wearing a face mask in enclosed public places, shows the latest United Surveys study.

According to the poll, commissioned by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) daily and RMF FM private radio broadcaster, around 36 percent of respondents were positive about the reopening of schools for the new school year. Another 13 percent of Poles did not have an opinion on the matter.

Experts from United Surveys said that the results mirror Poles previous assessments regarding various stages of reopening the economy. Earlier studies showed that allowing children to return to school was the last thing respondents wanted to see in the entire process of lifting restrictions related to Covid 19 as they believe the life and health of children may be put at risk.

The study also shows that more than 92 percent of respondents are aware what epidemic restrictions are currently in force in their area of residence, whereas 95 percent said that they always put on a face mask in stores or when travelling by public transport, DGP wrote.