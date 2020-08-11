The more sanitary restrictions are ignored, the more ‘red zones’ there will be – Minister of Health

Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday that “the more sanitary regulations are neglected by people, the bigger number of ‘red’ zones will be established all over Poland, and, finally, we will have significant restrictions in the whole of the country.”

Referring to regional restrictions imposed in some parts of Poland, Szumowski told a public radio broadcaster that everything depended on whether restrictions were being observed. He added that “there is a chance that there will be a smaller growth of new infections” if sanitary regulations were obeyed.

Tougher sanitary restrictions were reinstated in 19 counties following a record high number of new infections recorded there. Nine counties have been classified as ‘red’ zones, with the most rigorous measures be put in place. Ten more have been identified as ‘yellow,’ with less stringent restrictions being implemented.

In ‘red’ counties, wearing face masks in public, including outside, has been made obligatory. Capacity in cinemas is capped at 25 percent of the available number of seats. Theme and amusement parks have been closed. Cultural events, conferences and fairs have been suspended, while sporting events cannot admit an audience.

In ‘yellow’ zones, face masks are not compulsory in public space, however, a social distance of 1.5 metres should be kept. Cultural and sports events are allowed but with a 25-percent cap on audiences. Conferences and fairs can admit one person per four square metres whereas theme and amusement parks are allowed one person per five square metres.

The number of people at weddings and funerals has been capped at 50 in red and at 100 in yellow zones from the previously allowed 150.

In all 19 counties, indoor and outdoor premises, including restaurants and churches, are allowed to admit one person per four square metres of space. However, outdoor religious celebrations can admit up to 150 people.