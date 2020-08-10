Green stop: Warsaw’s first eco-friendly bus stop is open for business

A new eco-friendly bus stop sporting a lawned roof and special anti-bird-crash glass has been unveiled in Warsaw.

The Popiełuszki 05 stop in Żoliborz was chosen as the first green stop in the capital and there will be a further 20 unveiled by the end of the year as part of a plan that could revolutionise the austere and practical world of bus-stop design.

Markings on the glass should prevent birds flying into it.AMS

The bird friendly bus stop has a lawn on its roof and a special pattern on the glass to prevent birds from crashing into the glass and hurting themselves.

“The eco shelter can store up to 90 litres of rain water, reduces dust in the air surrounding the shelter by between 15 and 20 percent, says Łukasz Porębski.Łukasz Porębski/Facebook

Made of sedum plants, which grow in dry places, the lawn should not need any maintenance. Rainwater should be more than enough for the plants to survive but they will be monitored and AMS, the company responsible for the installation will be able to intervene if necessary.

The grass-lined roof can help reduce temperatures in the bus stop.Kalbar/TFN

“Sedum plants can tolerate drought, barren soils and temperature drops,” said Łukasz Porębski, a Żoliborz district councillor. “They are perfect plants for rock gardens and green roofs. The eco shelter can store up to 90 litres of rainwater, reduces dust in the air surrounding the shelter by between 15 and 20 percent, absorbs 7.3 kilograms of CO2 per year and on hot days the shelter can lower the temperature under the shelter’s roof by between 3 and 5 ° C. In addition, the stop has special markings to protect the birds from colliding with the glass. Those who have concerns about allergies have no need to worry as this will not increase the risk for any hay fever sufferers.”