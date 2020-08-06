The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 49,515 m

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland increased by 726 since Wednesday, a daily record since the outbreak of the epidemic, and reached 49,515, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday morning. Another eighteen people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,774.

The ministry also reported that 1,913 people suspected of coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 102,815 are under quarantine, 9,052 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 35,642 people have recovered.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue. It is suspected that coronavirus infection, which can lead to life-threatening pneumonia, first occurred in China at the end of 2019 at a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported on March 4.

On March 20, Poland introduced a state of epidemic. On March 31, the government announced further restrictions on the movement of people. Some of the restrictions were lifted on April 20 with further easing introduced gradually throughout May and June.