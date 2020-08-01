The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Poland reaches 46 466

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland increased by 658 since Friday morning, a record for the third consective day since the outbreak of the epidemic, and reached 46,346 the Ministry of Health said on Saturday morning.

Another five people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,721.

The ministry also reported that 1,841 people suspected of coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 98,282 are under quarantine, 8,241 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 34,374 people have recovered.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue. It is suspected that coronavirus infection, which can lead to life-threatening pneumonia, first occurred in China at the end of 2019 at a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported on March 4.

On March 20, Poland introduced a state of epidemic. On March 31, the government announced further restrictions on the movement of people. Some of the restrictions were lifted on April 20 with further easing introduced gradually throughout May and June.