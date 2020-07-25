They did it! A couple from Gorzów traveled 45,000 km around the world in Soviet fiat

A couple from western Poland have proved that at least some things designed under communism were made to last after they drove a Soviet-era Fiat 125p around the world.

The couple set out in October 2018 in their car, which rolled off the production line in 1990, for a journey that they thought would only take nine months.

Asia and Paweł Poterski completed their epic journey, which lasted two years and covered 45,000 car-crunching kilometres, when they parked their heroic Fiat at their home in Gorzów Wielkopolski this summer.

The couple set out in October 2018 in their car, which rolled off the production line in 1990, for a journey that they thought would only take nine months, but in the end took somewhat longer as they drove through a succession of countries, including Slovakia, Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Asia and Paweł drove through a succession of countries, including Slovakia, Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

They even shipped the car across the Pacific so it could experience the highways of Canada and the United States.

The Gorzów couple decided to return to their home town after Asia became pregnant.

Although the Fiat 125p may not have the best reputation in the world when it comes to reliability its rudimentary construction and, the couple explained, the expectation “that something will fail”, meant that they were ready and able to fix most problems with basic tools.

After covering 45,000 kilometres the couple had just about run out of road to drive on, but they also had a more pressing reason to wind up their journey.

The couple's epic journey in the Soviet-era vehicle generated media interest worldwide, with articles on the Poles appearing in The New Straits Times, a Malaysian paper, and CTV News from Calgary in Canada.

Asia got pregnant on the road and had to come back to Poland to give birth.

The journey has made them local celebrities with the Gorzów council praising the couple for helping to put the town on the map.