The game started! Warsaw Games Company debuts on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

A Warsaw games company has successfully debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange with a 200 percent increase on its opening price.

Gaming Factory raised 17 million from its share sales with an IPO (Initial Public Offering) price of 15.50 PLN which quickly rose to 46 PLN in the TKO (Theoretical Opening Price).

CEO Mateusz Adamkiewicz said: “After many months of hard work, we have achieved our main goal this year, which was to have Gaming Factory join the companies listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

“The debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will undoubtedly make our company credible in the eyes of the market and will allow the implementation of our development strategy.

The 440th company listed on the main market and the second debut in 2020, Gaming Factory is known for its games on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, as well as games for VR platforms and also the production of board games.GPW/Twitter

“In July, we successfully completed the share issue, as a result of which we obtained over 17 million PLN from investors for the development of the company.

“We have a lot of PC games in production and we will also be releasing them across all consoles.”

The 440th company listed on the main market and the second debut in 2020, Gaming Factory is known for its games on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, as well as games for VR platforms and also the production of board games.

The company has 20 games that are planned to be released in the near future.