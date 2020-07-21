Football star Lewandowski invests in a lakeside fish restaurant

Polish football star Robert Lewandowski is moving from the goal business to the food business by investing in a multi-million-złoty restaurant complex in the Polish Lake District.

One of the biggest stars in the football game, and the captain of the national team, Warsaw-born Lewandowski turns out for Bayern Munich, and this year was the leading goal scorer in the German first division.

Now Lewandowski has put money into a restaurant on Lake Niegocin, in the Masurian Lake District in north-eastern Poland. With an area of 26 square kilometres, it is the country’s seventh-largest lake, and the restaurant will be located on its northern shore by the town of Giżycko.

The restaurant will be built as part of the ‘Wodny Świat’ (Water World) complex, a multifunctional facility with floating components, in which Lewandowski is a shareholder.

The eatery’s menu will feature freshly-caught fish, and will also boast a “self-cooking” section, where visitors can prepare meals themselves, overseen by chefs.

Construction is set to begin in September, and the total investment cost will come to PLN 71 million, with PLN 41 million coming from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development. It is being carried out by four companies, including Nowe Mazury 8 sp. z o. o. sk, which the footballer has a stake in.