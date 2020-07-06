Opole team came up with an “eco-fence” generating electricity from wind

A new eco-friendly solution to energy generation could help harness renewable energy on a large scale.

Made up of vertical wind turbines which can be inserted into a vertical frame to fit the needs of the client, as the wind blows the Wind Panel’s rotors are set in motion and spin silently along the vertical axis, generating electricity that can then be used in the complex that the panels surround.

The Wind Panel was created to be the next generation of onshore wind turbine, going beyond current technologies available on the market for capturing wind energy.

Designed so that it can generate electricity from the low-speed winds that are common in Europe, the device can be used in cities and non-urban areas with no negative impact on human health, the ascetics of the landscape or the environment.

As there is an increasing demand for the decentralization of energy networks the Wind Panel can work alongside other solutions such as solar panels and help reach the CO2 reduction goals set by the EU.

The three men behind the project, Arkadiusz Zemlak, Rafał Juszko, Tomasz Gruszka, won the 2nd edition of ‘Warm Up Your Business’ start-up competition at the Science and Technology Park in Opole (PNT), and are now being supported by local energy company Energetyka Cieplna Opolszczyzny (ECO) in the development of their device.

The version of the device that was used during demonstrations included 18 turbines and 18 generators but the possibilities for the size only depend on the demands of the end user.

The company have estimated that a commercial client using a fence with an area of 1 hectare made from the Wind Panel could generate as much as 400 kW.

The advantage that the Wind Panel has over solar is that it is operational all year round and through the night. If installed along road networks it could operate as an acoustic barrier and generate electricity simultaneously.

The producer predicts that the Wind Panel will have a life cycle of 50 years but the investment could be recouped in as little as three years. If it is installed as a fence then there would be no need for a traditional fence and the installation will provide an extra saving.

The company will begin deliveries in 2021 but it is not available for purchase by individuals yet, the firm is working with large scale industrial clients initially, with the intention of being available to households in the future if they can secure financial backing for production.