The Poznan company has received many green awards for its AI-equipped bin, which automatically sorts trash

A Poznań-based firm has won international recognition for developing a smart bin that can sort and compress rubbish automatically, and contact the collection company when it’s full.

“We are proud to announce that our solution has been awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label,” Bin-e, the company, announced on its LinkedIn page. “The Solar Impulse Foundation aims to identify clean, efficient and profitable solutions in order to accelerate their implementation and the transition to a sustainable economy.”

The Solar Impulse Foundation, a Swiss based organisation, is led by Bertrand Piccard, who was the first man to complete both a non-stop around the world balloon trip and also the first successful round the world solar-powered flight.

The smart-bin solution lets users put their waste into the device, which then uses sensors and AI learning to separate and compress the waste material. When the bin is full it automatically contacts the waste collection company, which then comes to remove the items. This prevents an overflow of recyclable waste stacking up until collection day or a company paying for weekly collections when it is unnecessary.

“We aimed to provide our customers with a complete solution,” said Jakub Luboński, the firm’s CEO who co-founded Bin-e in 2015 with Marcin Łotysz. “Smart waste management has to be smart on many levels. This is why we have combined automatic sorting, compression, fill-level control and data processing into one device. All these functions allow us to transform waste management into an integrated system. It’s the key for reaching our global recycling goals and creating a truly circular economy.”

While it is difficult to quantify the savings per company as all offices create a different amount of waste, Bin-e projects that a company creating 10,000 cubic-metres of waste would save around EUR 3 million.

If local governments implemented the smart bins nationwide they would not only move closer to hitting environmental targets but they would also come closer to balancing their budgets. Each bin can be customised to fit the needs of the user including offering an extra place for bio-waste such as food or used coffee beans, customising the colour scheme to fit in with the office decor or even have the company logo on it. There is also an option of a completely silent machine.