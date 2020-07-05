The Polish public broadcasting company was not indifferent in its coverage of the elections, promoting xenophobic and homophobic views

Telewizja Polska, the Polish public TV broadcaster, has not fulfilled its legally regulated obligation to inform objectively and impartially during the campaign. It functioned as a tool for conducting the campaign of the incumbent president – said the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission which observed the elections in Poland.

– Last-minute changes in the electoral law threatened legal stability. These changes had an impact on the registration of candidates, running the campaign, its financing, as well as solving potential electoral protests – said Thomas Boserup, head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission during a press conference of observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR). – The election legislation was adopted in a hurry, without proper public debate. This is at odds with OSCE countries’ commitments. It also undermines the stability of the legal framework – he added. He stressed that the changes had a negative impact on the stability and transparency of the general legal system related to the election process.

OSCE: Changes in the electoral law have affected stability

Boserup also noted that ODIHR’s earlier recommendations were completely ignored by the Polish government. They included the issue of criminal responsibility for defamation, supervision over campaign financing, and objective coverage of the campaign.

He stressed that these elections were held in very difficult times. – The COVID-19 pandemic affected the lives of each of us. It was quite a challenge to organize elections under such difficult circumstances – he said. He pointed out that the first round of the presidential elections in Poland was conducted in a professional manner despite legal uncertainty related to the election process itself. – The constitutional date of the elections coincided with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic – he recalled.

He also stated that the schedule of the election was dramatically shortened, which translated into heightened the level of legal uncertainty. – Nevertheless, the State Election Commission managed to organize the elections on time and in a professional manner – he added and stressed that it was good practice to publish the results of the elections from particular polling stations.

Xenophobic and anti-Semitic materials aired by TVP

The Head of Mission of the ODIHR also referred to the content promoted by the campaign committees: – A characteristic feature of the campaign was negative rhetoric fraught with intolerance, which led to an even greater polarisation of a society that is already deeply divided. Public television, which dominates the media landscape, did not provide balanced and objective information about the campaign. Instead, it served to promote the incumbent president – he said. Boserup remarked that during the only televised debate, the candidates did not discuss their differences in views constructively, but simply repeated their positions.

In his opinion, the Polish state broadcaster “did not meet its legal obligation to inform objectively and impartially during the campaign”. – It functioned as a tool for running the campaign of the incumbent president – said the head of mission. He added that the main competitor of president Duda, the mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski, was presented by the state broadcaster exclusively in a negative light. – The materials shown on TVP were xenophobic and anti-Semitic. 39 complaints were filed with the National Broadcasting Council, 36 of which referred to the coverage of the election campaign. The Council, despite having a legal mandate to monitor the campaign independently, simply did not do so – said Boserup.

Finally, he expressed his belief that “intolerance and xenophobia should not have a place in a true democracy”.