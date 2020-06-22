Poland opens airspace and removes restrictions on the number of passengers

From July 1, planes will be able to take off with all their seats occupied as Poland will open its airspace, said Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz on Friday at a briefing on tourist air traffic.

She added that this applies to all flights: scheduled and charter. According to Ms Emilewicz, a regulation on lifting restrictions on numbers of aircraft passengers is waiting for the Prime Minister’s signature.

“From my perspective, as the person in charge of the tourism and recreation department, this is very important news, also for all enterprises that provide tourism services. For these companies, charters running at only 50 percent were unprofitable. If we did not lift these restrictions, Polish citizens could not fly freely to those countries that have already opened their airspace today,” said Ms Emilewicz.

Pursuant to the Regulation of the Council of Ministers of May 29, 2020, passengers can only occupy 50 percent of the seats on the plane at the moment.