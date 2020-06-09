205 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Poland

The Polish Ministry of Health announced that 205 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Tuesday morning, with 27 365 positive diagnoses recorded in the country.

The ministry also reported 6 new deaths. As a result, the current death toll from COVID-19 is 1,172.

According to the ministry, the number of people hospitalized in Poland due to the coronavirus epidemic was 2039 on Tuesday. A total of 84 913 people were quarantined, and 19 496 people were placed under epidemiological surveillance, while 13 196 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the country to date.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 7,210,728 coronavirus cases, 408,975 deaths and 3,550,905 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 2,026,597. Brazil comes second most with 710,887 cases and Russia third with 485,253.