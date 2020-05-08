Almost 75% of Poles sort waste in their homes: report

Three out of four Poles (73.5 percent) sort waste in their homes, according to “Poles own portfolio: spring challenges” report published by Santander Consumer Bank (Santander CB) on May 7. According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, the average Pole produces 325 kg of rubbish every year, which is almost a kilogram every day.

The second most popular activity declared by Poles in the context of pro-ecological behavior is water-saving (40.7 percent). Next, the respondents indicated the avoidance or abandonment of plastic packaging (26.4 percent). Every tenth Pole uses ecological solutions for heating the house, giving up coal heating.

Another popular ecological activity indicated by the respondents is the use of energy-saving electronic equipment. They are used by almost 40 percent of the youngest respondents aged 18-29 and every fourth senior above 70 years of age. Young Poles also often pay attention to the origin of purchased food products. Almost one in three respondents in this age group buys food from organic farms, Santander CB noted.

The results of the study also show that Poles are eager to buy reusable products. Almost half of the 60-year-olds use them. Reusable articles are also often used by 30-year-olds (31 percent) and 50-year-olds (22 percent). However, it is the hardest to convince the youngest Poles.

The study commissioned by Santander CB was carried out by IBRIS Market and Social Research Institute at the beginning of March 2020, on a representative sample of 1,000 Poles. The survey was carried out by the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method.