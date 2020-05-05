Elon Musk and Grimes welcome baby ‘X Æ A-12’

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have been in a relationship for more than two years.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have welcomed their first child together, with Musk saying their newborn son has been given an unusual name.

The billionaire entrepreneur shared the news in a conversation on Twitter, posting a picture of him holding their little boy and saying in a separate message: “Mom & baby all good.”

Musk and Grimes attended the Met Gala in 2018 together, their first red carpet appearance as a couple

In response to someone asking for the baby’s name, the 48-year-old wrote: “X Æ A-12.”

We’ll await confirmation on that one.

Musk recently posted a series of bizarre tweets that saw $13bn wiped off Tesla’s share price, however they jumped back up a few days later.

He has also made headlines for his criticism of the coronavirus lockdown in the US, despite the high number of deaths.

It is not the first time his social media posts have caused controversy. In April 2019, he said his Twitter account was “pretty much complete nonsense at this point”.

Grimes, 32, had been keeping fans updated on social media throughout her pregnancy and in February revealed she had suffered “complications”. She also said she was worried she was “woefully ill-prepared” to have a baby.

Later that month she told fans on Twitter she will allow the child to choose its own gender.

Musk and Grimes have been in a relationship for more than two years and made their public debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. This year’s Met Gala should have taken place on Monday night, but like many events was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South African-born Musk is one of the world’s most powerful and richest men, and has five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.