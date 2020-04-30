Swede seeks refuge in Poland for him and his son

A Swedish citizen Sam K. (full data withheld) has applied for asylum in Poland for him and his son Jack. He came to Poland together with his son because he did not agree with a decision made by the Swedish social services to place the boy in temporary foster care.

Mr K. was unable to regain custody of his son despite the fact that his parental rights were not taken away.

As Polish Press Agency reported that he had come to Poland because “he felt completely hopeless”, and all his requests for an intervention in the temporary foster care situation were not taken into account.

The Swede reported that his son was abused in the foster family and that all his motions to the local police had been rejected. He added he had been promised a job in Poland, where he wanted to remain for good with his son.

The Swedish authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant for him. Mr K. is accused of parental abduction of his son. He has been detained by the police, and his child was placed in a shelter for children in Gdańsk, northern Poland.

Last week, the regional court in Gdańsk decided that Sam K. could not leave Poland and placed him under local police supervision. Court spokesman added that the case was still ongoing.

Mikołaj Pawlak, Poland’s Children Ombudsman decided to intervene on this matter. As he reported on social media, the judge does not want to return Mr K. his son. “The judge contacts the Swedish. I am intervening because this is an outrageous stance of the court. Poland should protect them,” the tweeted.