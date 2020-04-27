Over 40% of Poles are afraid of losing their jobs: poll

Close to 43 percent of working adults in Poland are afraid of losing their jobs due to the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, indicates a survey conducted by the SW Research agency for rp.pl, the online version of the Polish daily, Rzeczpospolita.

Surprisingly, figures from March indicate a small drop in the unemployment rate in Poland to 5.4 percent (over 909,000 people) from 5.5 percent in the two previous months. However, the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Development, Jadwiga Emilewicz, estimates that by the end of the year, close to 1.5 million Poles may be unemployed.

Asked by SW Research whether they are afraid of losing their jobs as the result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, close to 43 percent of Poles replied “yes”, just over 40 percent said “no”, while 17 percent had no opinion on the matter.

Women are more afraid of getting pink slips (45 percent) than men (40 percent). Every second Pole between the ages of 35 and 49 worries about employment security, but a slightly lower percentage of concerned individuals is among university graduates.

Close to 60 percent of middle income earners, who bring home between PLN 3,001 to 5,000 per month (approx. from EUR 660 to EUR 1,100) and almost every second resident of rural areas are worried about the impact of the pandemic on their job prospects.

The survey was conducted between 21 and 22 April, using the omnibus methodology, on a random sample of close to 800 respondents, 16 years and older.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, 26 million Americans submitted applications for unemployment benefits.

In Germany, over 3 million people are currently registered as unemployed.