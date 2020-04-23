Some of the brightest achievements of Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev: Saby turns 18

The oldest fully private charity fund of Kazakhstan, Saby, marks his eighteenth birthday. Back in 2002 it was founded by Aselle Tasmagambetova. Since that data the fund’s president Aselle Tasmagambetova works on large-scale socially important projects. Healthcare, education and sport as well as human development in general are in focus of Saby’s president Aselle Tasmagambetova and her husband and ally Kenes Rakishev. Together with sponsors and partners Saby fund is developing a range of programmes in support of young entrepreneurs.

One of the first Saby’s project was to enhance living condition of children in orphanages. New and new directions were added. 18 years of non-stop activity led to ten nation-wide programs. Aselle Tasmagambetova’s personal involvement in every project is a key for success in complex conditions.

“Decent life for the disabled” project was one of the major Saby’s initiatives. As a part of the project Saby funded “Invataxi” in several cities of Kazakhstan. 62 wheelchair-friendly cars were bought. 20 cities and towns got their own ‘Invataxi’ services.

Another project by Saby is “Orkendeu”. Aselle Tasmagambetova, Kenes Rakishev, friends, sponsors and partners of the charity have built a modern orphanage in Kyzylorda. 60 kids live there in comfort. It is not only comfortable, the building is unique in style, equipment and spirit.

In Aktobe the Saby foundation has built “Meyіrіm” Youth Adaptation Center for 80 individual apartments for graduates of orphanages. The total area of the complex is 4300 square meters. The centre has all the conditions for learning, working and developing.

In Nauryzbay district of Almaty, a secondary school-gymnasium No. 174 for 1200 pupils built by the Saby Foundation, opened its doors. The Foundation provides comprehensive support to the school, introducing a range of development projects aimed at the innovations in education.

As part of its healthcare project, the Aselle Tasmagambetova’s Saby Foundation has built and equipped over the past year two wings of emergency paediatric surgery – in Almaty and Semey. Kenes Rakishev, Aselle Tasmagambetova and the fund’s partners enabled surgical services that meet the highest international standards.

The fund works not only on approved programs, but also promptly responds to emerging troubles. In particular, in connection with the announcement of the emergency state in the country due to the aggravating situation with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the president and founder of the Saby fund Aselle Tasmagambetova and co-founder of the fund Kenes Rakishev organized a charity event to raise funds to purchase of quick test kits and test systems for diagnosing of coronavirus. As a result, more than two hundred thousand tests were donated to the laboratories of Almaty and Nur-Sultan for free testing of the population. In addition, the fund is working now on the purchase of personal protective equipment, including suits, masks and glasses for medical personnel.

Over 18 years of activity, the Saby Foundation has built dozens of children’s playgrounds and playgrounds throughout Kazakhstan, issued educational grants to talented young people to the best universities in the country and the world, supported young entrepreneurs worth more than $ 1.5 million in the framework of the Build Your Business contest , held charity events and provided targeted assistance to thousands of those in need.

Using the experience and the best solutions, the Saby Foundation thrives for sustainable and qualitative changes in Kazakhstan.