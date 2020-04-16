Ukrainians will return to Poland as soon as the borders open, said the head of the Ukrainian employment bureau

The majority of Ukrainians who returned home due to the epidemic will want to return to work in Poland again, said Wasyl Woskobojnyk, the CEO of the Ukrainian International Employment Association.

He added that out of the 3.2 million Ukrainians working abroad, the majority of them are in Poland, with an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians working in Poland simultaneously.

The 10 percent who returned to Ukraine during the outbreak, amounting to 150,000 people, are not a critical number for the Polish economy and Ukrainian job market, Woskobojnyk emphasized.

“The majority of people who returned are those whose rights of residence in Poland have expired, which were often given for three to six months,” he stated, explaining that some of those who came back lost their jobs and could not find new employment.

Woskobojnyk believes that the next outflow of Ukrainians from Poland will depend on the situation on the Polish job market.

He stressed that a group of Ukrainians who permanently work abroad and travel home has been created in recent years. On average, these people spend half a year abroad and the rest in Ukraine. They usually work 10 to 12 hours a day while abroad and treat their stays at home as vacation.

He also pointed out that the influx of Ukrainians back home will not affect the country’s job market as a significant part of them can register as unemployed and receive “marginal social benefits”.

Woskobojnyk underlined that although there is an increasing number of vacancies in Ukraine, the people returning to Ukraine will not fill them as salaries are five times lower than in Poland, which is why the majority of migrants are waiting for the reopening of borders.

“The only thing which can stop these people from returning to work abroad again are closed borders, and we know that such a situation won’t last for very long,” he said.