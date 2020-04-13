A fugitive wanted for a “serious attack” in Poland, arrested after a police raid on a house

Police swooped to capture a fugitive wanted over allegations of an attack in Poland this week.

Officers from Merseyside Police arrested the man at a property in Stockbridge Village on Monday.

He was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant issued in relation to a “serious assault” in Poland back in 2012.

The 35-year-old was transported down to London for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

His arrest is the latest to highlight the importance of the European Arrest Warrant to police in the region.

As well as bring crucial for bringing wanted suspects back to the UK from hideout hotspots – including the Netherlands and Costa del Sol – they have also led to the removal of wanted EU nationals from the streets of Merseyside.

Between April 2019 and March of this year, 43 fugitives were either returned to Merseyside or sent abroad after being arrested on EAW terms.