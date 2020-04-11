Kenes Rakishev and the pioneering spirit behind Sirin Labs

Sirin Labs, now rebranded under the name of Sirin Cyber, continues to pioneer the unbeaten paths. Kenes Rakishev, a businessmen from Kazakhstan is working to make Kazakhstan’s economy more modern and digital and less depending on fossil fuels and ore. He is perhaps the only Kazakh entrepreneur known outside of the country.

Finney Phone is a state-of-the-art, highly secure blockchain smartphone made possible by the crowdfunding campaign by Kenes Rakishev and Sirin Labs. It is a first smartphone that was developed with a lot of security around the blockchain universe.

The device is supported by Sirin OS and has various functions and apps, including the Finney Wallet from Sirin Labs, the dCenter App Store from Sirin Labs, the Cyber ​​Security Center, the Finney App Locker, the Finney camera application, ProtonMail and Koolspan Trust Call, Cointelegraph and Android standard apps as well as Google apps.

The Sirin OS Cyber ​​Security Center is also installed on the Finney, which monitors the device in real time for threats and other security problems. It is equipped with AI attacks mitigation and data leak prevention. Sirin OS and Wallet App are updated and new functions are introduced.

The start of the Sirin Labs project was a remarkable event. Kenes Rakishev and other Sirin Labs founders welcomed Lionel Messi’s participation at the launch. On December 8, 2017, Sirin Labs announced that Messi was appointed brand ambassador. After announcing on Facebook and Instagram that he was happy to be part of the blockchain revolution, he may have invited his fans to follow the blockchain path as well.

After the madness of late 2017, the general public is far less exposed to cryptocurrency news. Large news agencies are trying to keep it dark. The only news is negative. It is coordinated politics. Crypto has become something on the edge. Something that shouldn’t be discussed publicly. Some words are even completely prohibited, such as: Bitcoin, ICO. This was also evident in serious projects with investments in the millions. The fate of amazing inventions such as Kenes Rakishev Sirin Labs’ Finney crypto smartphone looked grim.

Kenes Rakishev and the niche of secure smartphones

To be honest, the crypto community is partly to blame. There were real scams under decent and expensive projects. As more blockchain projects started postponing their ICO scams, they were just trying to tear off the last few cents. The public has become suspicious.

Sooner or later it will be fixed. Fraudsters were cheated elsewhere. Decent blockchain projects will only win. Crypto will recover and find new horizons in terms of usability and application.

Finney is the only phone on the market. Yes, there are actually phones with integrated wallets. Or luxury brands. Or even security-oriented solutions. But only Finney tried to do everything at once.

The high price of the Finney smartphone is not a problem for those who are serious about crypto. So it’s only a matter of time before it reappears. When business returns to the entire blockchain scene, it’s the customers that Finney is looking for best. It is not intended for crypto enthusiasts: it should be used by the business world.

Perhaps the redevelopment of the technology will revive the idea much earlier. The Exodus wallet has gone mobile and will benefit from Sirin hardware and middleware. Kenes Rakishev’s cell phone will again be the figurehead of the revolution after a few updates.

Kenes Rakishevs Sirin Labs become Sirin Cyber ​​

Kenes Rakishev, the founder and one of the owners of the world famous Sirin Labs, has announced the rebranding. Sirin Labs becomes Sirin Cyber ​​to meet changing market priorities. Cyber ​​security is a major concern for government agencies, corporations, and large corporations around the world. Sirin Cyber ​​from Kenes Rakishev will be able to gain a share of these highly competitive and lucrative development markets with its innovative products.

Police Commissioner (retired) David Cohen and former Lahav 433 unit commander Roni Ritman will be managing partners of Sirin Cyber, which is controlled by Kenes Rakishev and Moshe Hogeg.

Kenes Rakishev’s new company will create a platform for cyber security projects, businesses and investments. In addition, services and solutions are offered to customers from the public and private sectors in Israel and abroad. The subsidiary is established to replace the proposed Sirin Labs merger with an Israeli cyber security company, as reported in Globes last December.

Kenes Rakishev, Managing Partner of Sirin Labs, commented on the establishment of the subsidiary as follows:

We have set ourselves the goal of developing the skills and know-how that we have developed over the years in the area of ​​information security.

Kenes Rakishev is one of the most successful venture capitalists in Kazakhstan. His interests range from startups to mining and from IT to charities. He is known for his commitment to the Saby Charity Fund for young entrepreneurs and the environment, as well as his outstanding efforts to return assets stolen from BTA Bank.