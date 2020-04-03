Tell if you are infected by voice? Kenes Rakishev and an Israeli startup are working on it right now

COVID-19 infection diagnostics, control and containment is the hottest topic. No doubt as the epidemic will eventually slow down some applications and development teams will be credited for the victory. And most important the tech behind them will be used in the national or international decease control tools. Different approaches are tried, mostly they are split in two groups. The Israeli company Beyond Verbal develops tool for self diagnostic. Beyond Verbal is one of Kenes Rakishev’s investments. The company is focused on voice recognition, manipulation and analysis.

During the pandemics the most important task is to separate the healthy from infected. Kenes Rakishev and Beyond Verbal tries to guess the difference – with reasonable precision – by performing digital voice analysis. Complicated algorithms and machine learning are deployed to tell the difference between the voice of healthy people and the voice of those affected by COVID-19 or alike.

Back in 2013 software developer Beyond Verbal launched a patented technology that can extract, decode, and measure a full spectrum of human emotions from a person’s raw voice. It was backed by Kenes Rakishev, who joined Beyond Verbal’s Board of Directors. Kenes Rakishev recognized the potential in both reverse and forward use of the voice analytics.

Vocalis Health is launching an initiative to collect “voice prints” with the goal of offering a new contact-free way for Israel’s Health Ministry to triage, screen and monitor COVID-19 patients, Israel21c reports.