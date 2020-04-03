Poles are afraid of losing their salaries and jobs

Almost half of the employees are afraid of whether they will keep their current job and whether they will be paid. More than a third (34 percent) are already looking for a new job, and 14 percent declare that they will agree to work for a lower salary, according to the Gi Group and Grafton Recruitment study entitled ‘Work during the quarantine.’

In the Gi Group and Grafton Recruitment survey, which was carried out on March 21-24, almost half of the employees, i.e. 48 percent, are afraid that they will not receive remuneration for their work or lose it. 52 percent still feel secure about their professional future and declare that the situation in their company is stable. Despite the fear of nearly half of the respondents about their professional future, 66 percent of respondents replied that they are not looking for a new job yet. Just over 1/3 (34 percent) already does it.

“The most important thing is to take care of employees, give them support, show them the opportunities to experience the bad economic situation as little as possible. It’s up to the employers and their approach to employees, as well as what they can afford at the moment,” Joanna Wanatowicz, Business Director, Grafton Recruitment, commented.