Kenes Rakishev provides test kits and ventilators to support Kazakhstan healthcare

Kenes Rakishev, Aidyn Rakhimbaev and Vyacheslav Kim go to all-out combat with COVID-19. For that purpose they donated 41 million USD. The money will be spent to support medical staff, volunteers, to purchase express test kits and ventilator apparatuses for intensive care units. Kenes Rakishev and his friends offer the vital help to beef up the Kazakhstan’s healthcare system.

The situation in Kazakhstan remains relatively calm. Strict quarantine measures are imposed in cities. Kazakhstan shares the border with China, however it has managed to stay relatively clean of COVID-19. 302 infected are registered to the date and one corona virus related death has followed. It seems that thanks to the input of government and such people as Vyacheslav Kim, Aidyn Rakhimbaev, Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova COVID-19 has lost momentum.

Kazakhstan has declared the state of national emergency. Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are quarantined. As nation braces for the epidemic Saby charity fund leaders decided to join the battle with COVID-19 and make a valuable input to the struggle with the infection. Kaspi.kz bank decided to join and support the initiative.

Saby charity fund and Kaspi.kz have allocated more than 200 million tenge [~$500,000] to supply the corona virus test kits and purchase the lung ventilator.

￼Aselle Tasmagambetova, the president and founder of Saby charity fund and Kenes Rakishev, Saby’s co-founder will direct their aid to assist the national centre for decease control. This assures that fifty thousands of test kits will be purchased. Additionally Saby will buy Oricare V8600 electro-pneumatic ventilator, an apparatus needed to treat the COVID-19 virus infection.

Vyacheslav Kim, chairman of the board of directors of Kaspi.kz bank, and Mikhail Lomtadze, Kaspi.kz CEO allocated 100 million tenge to purchase 50,000 test kits.

Rapid diagnostic of the COVID-19 infection is crucial in battle for life of the people. It allows to begin the targeted therapy as soon as possible. It is important to slow the infection spreading further.

￼Socially responsible business feels the obligation to join the battle for life and health of the nation, for future of Kazakhstan. Saby fund led by Aselle Tasmagambetova and supported by Kenes Rakishev and other leading businessmen of the country is on the front line of battling the COVID.

100,000 COVID-19 test kits will be granted to “KDL Olymp”. Olymp will use them for free tests in a chain on the diagnostic labs. Kazakhstani will get the free diagnostic. V8600 lung ventilator worth 10 million tenge will be granted to one of Almaty hospitals.