Prime Minister announces “epidemic state” in Poland

“We are introducing the state of epidemic. This means more prerogatives for the government but also more responsibility,” Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki stated during a press conference.

The resolution on a state of epidemic will not change the date of the Polish presidential elections planned for May this year.

The state of the epidemic means that schools will remain closed until Easter. The school suspension will not change the dates of official exams. The special care benefit for parents of children that must stay at home will be extended for an additional 14 days.

PM Mateusz Morawiecki informed the press that government estimates indicate 10,000 infected within the next few days.

The Prime Minister emphasized that compliance with the quarantine rules is fundamental. He said, today Chinese or Taiwanese can go back to work, because they were very strict about the quarantine rules.

“We are also introducing higher penalties – from PLN 5,000 up to PLN 30,000, and additional mechanisms to track whether a given person is actually at home at the address he has declared – the head of government announced.

The Prime Minister said that the current situation in Poland related to the coronavirus epidemic is “an exam on responsibility that we all experience”.

We do it, for all Poles, but especially for the elderly, for seniors” – the Polish PM emphasized.

Health minister explains new rules

Minister of Health Łukasz Szumowski explained the new state of epidemic means, among others, that the Minister of Health in Poland and heads of provinces may designate new roles for medical personnel to combat the epidemic.

The resolution introduces changes in the principles of grocery stores operation. – We have introduced restrictions in the transport industry and shopping malls. Grocery stores will be opened in shopping malls so that basic products can be purchased – explained Prof. Łukasz Szumowski.

The Minister stated that 95.5 percent of those quarantined comply with the rules. SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19. It usually manifests as fever, coughing, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fatigue.