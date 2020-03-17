Four thousand Poles returned home thanks to the national carrier

Four thousand Poles have returned home since Sunday on special charter flights organised jointly by the Polish government and the state flag carrier LOT, the airline’s spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

The operation to bring back Polish citizens from various regions of the world under the banner Flight Back Home (#LotDoDomu) was organised in the wake of suspended air connections to and from abroad.

“This is a very large number, given the fact that the entire campaign was announced on Saturday evening, and on Sunday morning the first plane took off,” Michal Czernicki, a LOT spokesman, told Polish Radio One public broadcaster.

He said that in the history of aviation there was never a situation where countries had to close their airspace so quickly and planes practically stopped flying.

He added that all necessary precautions were being observed on board LOT aircraft.