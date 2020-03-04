Mukhtar Ablyazov is ordered to pay $140 thousands in opposing party’s legal expenses

The District Court of New York ordered Mukhtar Ablyazov to pay an additional $140,115 to cover the expenses of the Almaty city and the BTA Bank. It will reimburse the attorneys and other fees, Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan reported.

Plaintiffs are seeking to to impose additional fines and sanction on the fugitive ex-banker Mukhtar Ablyazov. The proceedings started in July 2019. Sanctions are imposed as a punishment for not systematic refusal to attend the trial and disclose the evidence. District Court recommended to ban Mr. Ablyzov from presenting new evidence in his support.

The court took into account the argumentation of the plaintiffs on expenditures related to presentation of their interests in this court hearings. Ablyazov should pay $140,115 to cover the expenses, the Court ordered. Ablyazov is obliged to pay the sum before May 7, 2020.

Mr. Mukhtar Ablyazov is fugitive banker which is sought for banking crimes and major banking theft in Kazakhstan.