Poland increasingly popular tourist destination in 2019

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Poland between January and September 2019, which is 8.2 percent more than in the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Development on Friday.

Poland, as a holiday destination, was most popular with Germans, South Koreans, and citizens of the so-called ‘old-fifteen’ countries of the European Union.

“Data from the first three quarters of 2019 look very promising,” said Deputy Development Minister Andrzej Gut-Mostowy in Friday’s communique. He went on to say that the prognosis for the whole year indicates that 2019 was a record-breaking year for the number of tourists visiting Poland.

Polish Tourism Organisation President, Robert Andrejczyk, added that thanks to the development of new routes by the Polish airline PLL LOT, Poland welcomes more and more visitors from further destinations. On average, the tourists stay in the country for more than 16 days and spend over PLN 5,500 (EUR 1,300) per person, which supports local economies and the tourist industry.