Fund to help crash victim be buried in her native Poland exceeds target

A fund set up to allow a mother-of-one who died in a Co Down road crash to be buried in her native Poland has already exceeded its target.

Katarzyna Kowzan, known as Kasia, died after her car left the Portaferry Road and landed on its roof on a beach over the weekend.

The 46-year-old’s car was discovered near Teal Rocks on the shores of Strangford Lough on Saturday morning.

She had been missing since the previous evening.

Ms Kowzan’s partner, Krzysztof Karwowski, set up a gofundme page online to raise funds for her body to be repatriated to Poland.

“This funeral fund was made in memory of Katarzyna Kowzan, a loving mother, daughter, wife and sister,” he wrote.

“We are raising money to be able to bury her in Poland with her family.”

The fund had already raised more than £3,000 yesterday, exceeding its £2,500 target.

Ms Kowzan is survived by her partner, daughter Maia and wider family circle.

Meanwhile, a man has died after he was knocked down on Glenavy Road, Maghaberry at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said officers and paramedics went to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Glenavy Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation,” he said.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said the Glenavy Road is “very busy”, with several junctions.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to come forward to the PSNI,” he said.

“It’s a tragic accident and my thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family.”

The man was the fifth person to die on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year.