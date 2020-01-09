Armenia bans import of poultry meat and products from two Polish regions

Armenia’s State Food Safety Service said it has banned imports of poultry from two provinces of Poland- Wielkopolski and Lublin. It said the ban comes into effect today.

It said also the ban is aimed at preventing the penetration of highly pathogenic bird flu recorded in these two Polish areas into Armenia. It said the information has been released by the World Organization for Animal Health.

The Service said the ban applies to imports of all kinds of live poultry, all types of poultry meat products, raw materials (feathers, down), commodity and hatching eggs, bone meal, feed, feed additives (except those containing synthetic and chemical substances) , polymer and cardboard boxes and gaskets.