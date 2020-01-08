Yad Vashem response to reports that Polish President Duda will not participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum

The President of Poland never confirmed his participation to the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. We are pleased that over 40 leaders from Europe, North America and Australia, recognized the importance of the message of this unique and truly historic event ‘Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,’ taking place for the first time in Jerusalem at Yad Vashem. Their attendance sends a clear message to the nations of world of their commitment to this goal.

The event, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, that has become the symbol of the cruel, evil and murderous mission of Nazi Germany to eradicate the Jewish people from the face of the earth – and the UN-initiated International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. It is important to note, that out of 1.1 million victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, some 1 million were Jews who were murdered simply because they were Jewish, unrelated to the countries of origin. Hence, the nationalities of the victims of Auschwitz-Birkenau have no bearing on the identity of leaders who will address the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.

Therefore, it is especially appropriate that the leaders addressing this event represent the four main powers of the Allied forces, which liberated Europe and the world from the murderous tyranny of Nazi Germany. Due to its special responsibility derived from its history and its continued efforts for Holocaust remembrance, Germany will also address the Forum.

The President and Prime Minister of the State of Israel as well as the head of the bodies organizing the Fifth World Holocaust Forum will also address the event.